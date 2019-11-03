Devin Singletary takes screen pass 49 yards, sets up score by Bills

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- The Buffalo Bills made it a focal point to get rookie running back Devin Singletary the ball during the first quarter against the Washington Redskins on Sunday.

On his sixth touch of the opening quarter, Singletary corraled a screen pass from Josh Allen and took it 49 yards to the Washington 37-yard line -- eluding Jonathan Allen, Josh Norman and Jon Bostic, along the way. He finished the quarter with 79 yards from scrimmage on six combined touches, which marks a career-high workload in a single half.