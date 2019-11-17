Dolphins' Jakeem Grant blows past Bills for 101-yard kickoff return

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- With the game starting to get away from the Miami Dolphins, Jakeem Grant gave his team a bolt of resurgent energy taking a kickoff return 101 yards for a touchdown on Sunday.

The Buffalo Bills kicked the ball to the front corner of the end zone, Grant caught it and ran toward midfield, eluding four diving defenders and outrunning a few others en route to a touchdown along the right sideline. His Dolphins teammates mobbed him in the end zone as Grant's touchdown trimmed the Bills' lead to 23-14, which it remained at halftime.

Grant now has four career kick/punt-return touchdowns, most in Dolphins history. He's also the only player in Dolphins history with multiple kickoff and punt-return touchdowns in his career. He now has two of each.

Grant signed a four-year extension in August with his returning prowess playing a notable role in the new deal. It's his first return touchdown of the season, and it came at a crucial moment for Miami.

Grant traveled a total of 138 yards on his return TD, the most total yards run on a play by a ball carrier this season, per Next Gen Stats.