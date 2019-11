Kansas City Chiefs QB Matt Moore said one of his regrets from last week's game was in underestimating receiver Tyreek Hill's speed and underthrowing him. He didn't make that mistake in the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings. He put plenty of air under a 40-yard touchdown throw to Hill.

CHEETAH GONNA CHEETAH 🐆 pic.twitter.com/xojMhaO9BO — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 3, 2019