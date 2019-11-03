Minkah Fitzpatrick takes fourth INT as a Steeler back 96 yards for a TD

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Brian Hoyer was targeting Jack Doyle for what could've turned into a touchdown but instead saw his pass picked off by safety Minkah Fitzpatrick at the 4-yard-line.

Fitzpatrick didn't just pick it off -- he returned it 96 yards for a touchdown, the second-longest is team history. It's the longest Steelers return since James Harrison's 100-yarder in Super Bowl XLIII.

The interception and score swung momentum in the Steelers' favor, tying the game at 10.

It's the third interception for Fitzpatrick in two games after his two-pick performance against the Miami Dolphins a week ago. He has four since joining the Steelers in a Week 3 trade.