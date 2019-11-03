Minkah Fitzpatrick takes fourth INT as a Steeler back 96 yards for a TD

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Brian Hoyer was targeting Jack Doyle for what could've turned into a touchdown but instead saw his pass picked off by safety Minkah Fitzpatrick at the 4-yard-line.
Fitzpatrick didn't just pick it off -- he returned it 96 yards for a touchdown, the second-longest is team history. It's the longest Steelers return since James Harrison's 100-yarder in Super Bowl XLIII.
Taking it 9️⃣6️⃣ yards the other way!!@minkfitz_21 pic.twitter.com/67SXSxCT3F— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) November 3, 2019
The interception and score swung momentum in the Steelers' favor, tying the game at 10.
It's the third interception for Fitzpatrick in two games after his two-pick performance against the Miami Dolphins a week ago. He has four since joining the Steelers in a Week 3 trade.