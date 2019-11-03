Jacoby Brissett leaves the game in the second quarter after his teammate rolls into his knee. (0:22)

PITTSBURGH -- The Indianapolis Colts will spend the coming days closely monitoring how starting quarterback Jacoby Brissett's left knee responds after he was knocked out of Sunday's 26-24 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers with what "looks like a sprain," according to coach Frank Reich.

"We'll see to what degree [the sprain is]," Reich said. "... I'm not exactly sure, to be honest with you."

Brissett suffered the injury in the second quarter when guard Quenton Nelson was pushed back into him deep in Pittsburgh territory. Brissett remained on the ground for a couple of minutes before jogging to the sideline with a noticeable limp.

Brissett, who was 4-of-5 passing for 59 yards prior the injury, spent an extended amount of time in the medical tent before he put his helmet on briefly, then took it back off and watched the rest of the game from the sideline.

"I don't think he was good enough to go," Reich said. "We made the best decision for Jacoby and for the team, really, to hold him out."

Brissett was never officially ruled out for the remainder of the game. He said while he wanted to return, he was having a difficult time moving laterally with the pain in his knee.

"My job is lateral," he said. "I didn't think it was ready to go and I think we did a couple of tests and the doctors confirmed it. Obviously I'm in there pushing it, trying to get out there, but it wouldn't have been smart."

The loss knocked the Colts (5-3) out of first place in the AFC South. They could keep Brissett out for a game because they host the Miami Dolphins (1-7) in Indianapolis in Week 10. Brissett said he'll have to wait and see about his status against the Dolphins.

Veteran Brian Hoyer, signed by the Colts after the retirement of Andrew Luck, replaced Brissett and was 17-of-26 passing for 168 yards and three touchdowns despite not having top receiver T.Y. Hilton (calf) and losing starting center Ryan Kelly in the second quarter due to a burner. Those were Hoyer's first touchdown passes since he threw one against the Colts in Week 5 of the 2017 season while he was with the San Francisco 49ers.

Hoyer committed two of the Colts' three turnovers. He threw an interception that was returned 96 yards for a touchdown by Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick when the Colts had the ball deep in Pittsburgh territory. Hoyer then fumbled the ball on a strip-sack on fourth down.

"I thought he did a great job, especially with the limited reps he's had," Brissett said. "He made throws I knew I wouldn't throw probably. That's what makes him special."