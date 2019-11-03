Jacoby Brissett leaves the game in the second quarter after his teammate rolls into his knee. (0:22)

PITTSBURGH -- Indianapolis Colts starting quarterback Jacoby Brissett left Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers with a knee injury.

Following the game, a 26-24 loss, coach Frank Reich said it "looks like a sprain," but that more testing is necessary.

Brissett suffered the injury in the second quarter when guard Quenton Nelson was pushed back into him deep in Pittsburgh territory. Brissett remained on the ground for a couple of minutes before jogging to the sideline with a noticeable limp.

Brissett, who was 4-of-5 for 59 yards before the injury, spent an extended amount of time in the medical tent before he put his helmet on and watched from the sideline. Though Brissett was not officially ruled out, Reich said it would take a "rare scenario" for Brissett to return. That scenario never presented itself.

Veteran Brian Hoyer, signed by the Colts after the retirement of Andrew Luck, replaced Brissett and threw two touchdowns and had an interception returned 96 yards for a touchdown by Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick in the first half.

Hoyer finished 17 of 26 for 168 yards, three touchdowns and the one interception.

The Colts ruled out center Ryan Kelly with a "burner." Indianapolis' starting offensive line had taken every snap this season. Josh Andrews replaced Kelly at center.