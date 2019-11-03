CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Tennessee Titans cornerback Malcolm Butler broke his left wrist in Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers, a source confirmed to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Butler will meet with a surgeon in Nashville sometime Monday to determine whether surgery is required, according to the source.

NFL Network was first to report that Butler broke his wrist.

Butler went down just before halftime of the 30-20 loss after attempting to break up a pass from Panthers quarterback Kyle Allen to Curtis Samuel.

Samuel came down with the ball in the end zone, but Butler stayed down after the play. The trainers helped Butler into the locker room while trying to stabilize his wrist. He was ruled out early in the third quarter.

Reserve cornerback LeShaun Sims started the second half at right cornerback in place of Butler.