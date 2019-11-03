        <
          Titans cornerback Malcolm Butler exits game with wrist injury

          3:17 PM ET
          • Turron DavenportESPN
          CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Tennessee Titans cornerback Malcolm Butler went down with what appeared to be a severe wrist injury just before halftime of their Week 9 game against the Panthers. Butler was attempting to break up a pass from Carolina Panthers quarterback Kyle Allen to Curtis Samuel.

          Samuel came down with the ball in the end zone, but Butler stayed down after the play. The trainers helped Butler into the locker room while trying to stabilize his wrist. Butler was ruled out early in the third quarter.

          Reserve cornerback LeShaun Sims started the second half at right cornerback in place of Butler.

