Christian McCaffrey breaks third 50-yard-plus TD run of season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Fifty-yard touchdown runs don't come often in the NFL, but Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is making them a regular part of his repertoire.

McCaffrey was basically untouched on a run between the right guard and tackle for a 58-yard touchdown run with 10:23 left in Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans..

It was McCaffrey's third 50-plus touchdown run of the season. No other player has more than one.

McCaffrey's effort is part of why he is an MVP candidate. The touchdown gave him 146 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries to go with three catches for 30 yards and a touchdown.