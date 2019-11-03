Kenny Golladay celebrates birthday with 59-yard touchdown reception

OAKLAND -- Kenny Golladay was wide open down the near sideline, no defender within several yards of him. So from a throw perspective, it was an easy one for Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford to make. What happened after, resulting in a 59-yard touchdown reception by Golladay, was what made it special.

Golladay cut inside, running between two Raiders defenders and then accelerated until he reached the end zone. Mildly caught from behind, he was tackled as he crossed the goal line for Stafford's second touchdown pass of the day, giving the Lions a 14-10 lead. After three drives Stafford had 193 yards passing.

Golladay, who turned 26 on Sunday, had 7.5 yards of separation on the play according to Next Gen Stats -- second-most on a completion of 30 or more air yards in the NFL this season.