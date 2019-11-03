DENVER -- The NFL told Cleveland Browns wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry to change their cleats at halftime or they wouldn't be allowed to play the second half, according to the CBS television broadcast.

The NFL rulebook states that "a player may wear shoes that are black, white or any constitutional team color, or any combination of black, white and a constitutional team color."

Beckham's white cleats included blue and red colors in a face resembling the character from the recent "Joker" movie. Landry's were a lighter shade of orange closer to Denver's jersey color than Cleveland's.

Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. wore a pair of clown-faced cleats in the first half of Sunday's game against the Broncos. AP Photo/Jack Dempsey

Jarvis Landry also wore a pair of custom cleats during the first half of Cleveland's game on Sunday. AP Photo/Jack Dempsey

Both players came out of the locker room after halftime wearing different cleats that conformed to the rules.

This is not the first time the league has had issues with Beckham's uniform. The league confronted Beckham after he wore a $190,000 watch during Cleveland's season opener. Beckham was also fined $14,000 for wearing pants that did not cover his knees in the Browns' loss to Seattle on Oct. 13.

NFL officials did not immediately respond for comment.