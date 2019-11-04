Russell Wilson throws the ball to a crossing Jacob Hollister who falls into the end zone for the game-winning touchdown in overtime. (0:33)

SEATTLE -- Russell Wilson tied his career high with five touchdown passes Sunday, the last of which gave the Seattle Seahawks a 40-34 overtime win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Wilson put the Seahawks in position to win by driving them into field goal range on their final possession of regulation, but the game went into overtime when kicker Jason Myers missed from 40 yards out. It was Myers' third missed kick of the afternoon. The Seahawks won the overtime coin toss and drove 75 yards, winning the game on a 10-yard TD to tight end Jacob Hollister that stood upon review.

Wilson not only bailed out the Seahawks' kicker Sunday but also their defense, which was carved up by Jameis Winston to the tune of 335 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions.

Already an MVP candidate, Wilson strengthened his case Sunday with 378 yards on 29-of-43 passing. He's now thrown 21 touchdown passes this season against only one interception.

play 0:43 Lockett hauls in a pair of TDs Russell Wilson and Tyler Lockett connect on a 19-yard score in the first quarter, then the duo hooks up again the third quarter for a 2-yard touchdown.

It was Wilson's 27th game-winning drive in the fourth quarter or overtime. That's the second most in the NFL behind Matthew Stafford's 28 since Wilson's rookie season in 2012.

The Seahawks improved to 7-2 heading into their Monday night game against the unbeaten 49ers in Santa Clara, California. This was about as important a win as there can be in early November, with ESPN's Football Power Index listing the Seahawks' playoff leverage at 21%, which is the difference between their chances of making the postseason with a win Sunday versus a loss.

Hollister's game-winner was his second touchdown of the game. He caught four passes for 37 yards in what marked his breakout game with Seattle, which promoted him from the practice squad earlier this season. The Seahawks acquired Hollister in a trade with the New England Patriots after the draft.