BALTIMORE -- The New England Patriots' once-dominant defense suddenly looks vulnerable, as a horrid start contributed to a 37-20 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night at M&T Bank Stadium -- the team's first loss since December of 2018.

Entering Sunday, New England had won 13 straight games, including the playoffs.

The Patriots drop to 8-1, while the Ravens improve to 6-2, tightening the top of the AFC standings. The San Francisco 49ers (8-0) are the NFL's only remaining undefeated team.

The Patriots' defense that set numerous records through the first half of the season gave up 155 rushing yards in the first half, falling into a 17-0 hole early in the second quarter. Led by dynamic quarterback Lamar Jackson, the Ravens strung together the longest three drives against the Patriots this season, according to ESPN Stats & Information research.

Jackson, 22, becomes the youngest quarterback in the Super Bowl era to defeat a team that entered the game 8-0 or better. That mark previously belonged to Mark Sanchez, who took down the 14-0 Colts in 2009 (Manning was pulled in the third quarter when the Colts were leading).

Jackson finished 17-of-23 for 163 yards, with one touchdown, while adding 61 yards on 14 carries. Running back Mark Ingram totaled 116 yards on 15 carries, a performance highlighting by a 53-yard run at the start of the second quarter.

The Patriots allowed four offensive touchdowns after having allowed four such touchdowns in their first eight games of the season combined, and no more than one in any game.

"We've all got to do a better job. That includes everybody. Period," coach Bill Belichick said. "We competed out there, but it just wasn't good enough. We all have to do a better job, starting with me."

One question had lingered over the Patriots in their 8-0 start: How would they respond when the competition level elevated?

The answer from Sunday night's game against the Ravens, which featured a playoff-type atmosphere, was terribly early before they fought back and showed mental toughness that should serve them well as they head into the final stretch of their schedule following next weekend's bye. The quality of opponents the Patriots face will remain at a high level over the next four games -- at the Eagles, vs. Cowboys, at Texans, and vs. Chiefs.

Belichick often says no statistic correlates more to the end result than turnovers, and two recovered fumbles helped get the Patriots back into the game in the first half. They closed to 17-13 at the half, and looked primed to take the lead early in the third quarter when receiver Julian Edelman lost a fumble and Marlon Humphrey returned it 70 yards for a touchdown.

Instead of possibly going ahead 20-17, they instead trailed 24-13. At a time in which their margin for error was already thin, it ultimately contributed to digging them too big of a hole to recover as they trailed the remainder of the game.