Preston Williams makes touchdown catches of 12 and five yards in the second quarter of the Dolphins' game vs. the Jets. (0:34)

DAVIE, Fla. -- Miami Dolphins leading wide receiver Preston Williams suffered a season-ending knee injury Sunday against the New York Jets, coach Brian Flores said Monday.

An MRI on Monday confirmed a torn ACL for Williams, a league source told ESPN. He will miss much of the offseason as he recovers from the injury, but the goal is for him to return for the 2020 season.

"It's a big loss for us," Flores said. "I talked to him this morning. He's done an incredible job. He came to us as a free agent and has really grown over the last six months, seven months. I was devastated for the kid. He was as well. But I told him this is just a bump in the road. He'll be back. I believe if he attacks his rehab and training like he did from the time he got here, he'll be just fine."

The undrafted rookie receiver out of Colorado State was off to a strong season, leading the team with 428 receiving yards on 32 catches and three touchdowns. Williams ranks fourth among all rookies in receiving yards behind D.K. Metcalf, Terry McLaurin and A.J. Brown. He emerged as a starter in Week 1 after the Dolphins traded veteran receiver Kenny Stills to the Houston Texans.

Williams had five catches for 72 yards and two touchdowns in the Dolphins' win over the Jets. He suffered the knee injury while returning a punt in the fourth quarter. He was carted off the field and did not return.

Preston Williams, who leads the Dolphins with 32 receptions and 428 receiving yards, will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury he suffered in the Dolphins' victory Sunday against the Jets. AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

"He can be a very good player in this league. But it's up to him," Flores said. "It's up to him to put in the work, the training, the diet, the sleep. It all counts. He's definitely on the right track to get the best of his talents and his abilities."

Isaiah Ford is a strong candidate to be called up from the practice squad to replace Williams. Veteran receivers Allen Hurns, Albert Wilson and Jakeem Grant are expected to take larger roles.