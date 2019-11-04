PHILADELPHIA -- Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson will have surgery to repair a torn abdominal muscle Tuesday, the team announced Monday.

The surgery will be performed by Dr. William Myers, his representative Bobby McCrae told ESPN.

Jackson reinjured his abdomen Sunday against the Chicago Bears. Wanting to return as soon as possible, he originally declined surgery after suffering a Grade 2 abdominal strain Week 2 against the Falcons. He returned Sunday after missing six games, but only made it through one series.

Tests revealed that he now has a full tear.

The recovery time is expected to be at least six weeks, putting Jackson's 2019 in jeopardy.

Jackson, a two-time Pro Bowl selection, was reacquired by the Eagles in an offseason trade with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but has been limited to three games, in which he has nine receptions for 159 yards and two touchdowns, because of his injury.