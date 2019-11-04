Jacoby Brissett leaves the game in the second quarter after his teammate rolls into his knee. (0:22)

The MRI results on the left knee of Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett were as hoped for, revealing an MCL sprain, coach Frank Reich announced Monday.

Brissett has a chance to play this week against the Miami Dolphins, but nothing is definite at this time, sources tell ESPN's Chris Mortensen.

Brissett suffered the injury in the second quarter of the Colts' 26-24 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers when guard Quenton Nelson was pushed back into him deep in Pittsburgh territory. Brissett remained on the ground for a couple of minutes before jogging to the sideline with a noticeable limp.

Brissett, who was 4-of-5 passing for 59 yards before the injury, spent an extended amount of time in the medical tent before he put his helmet on briefly, then took it back off and watched the rest of the game from the sideline.

Jacoby Brissett left the Colts' loss to Pittsburgh in the first half with his knee injury. Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire

Veteran Brian Hoyer, signed by the Colts after the retirement of Andrew Luck, replaced Brissett and was 17-of-26 passing for 168 yards and three touchdowns despite not having top receiver T.Y. Hilton (calf) and losing starting center Ryan Kelly in the second quarter due to a burner. Those were Hoyer's first touchdown passes since he threw one against the Colts in Week 5 of the 2017 season while with the San Francisco 49ers.

Brissett, in his first season as the Colts' starting quarterback after the surprise retirement of Andrew Luck, has thrown for 1,649 yards with 14 touchdown passes and just three interceptions. He is completing 64.8% of his pass attempts.

ESPN's Mike Wells contributed to this report.