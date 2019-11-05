EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- In his first game with the Dallas Cowboys, Michael Bennett stood on the sideline during the playing of the national anthem for the first time this season.

The Cowboys acquired Bennett in a trade from the New England Patriots during the bye week and the national anthem was among the discussions as the deal was being consummated. The Cowboys also reworked Bennett's contract, deleting the final year of his contract and lowering his base salary, while creating up to $750,000 in incentives he can earn.

Bennett has yet to speak with the media since the trade.

Bennett stood between teammates DeMarcus Lawrence and Maliek Collins during the anthem with a towel draped over the back of his jersey.

Last week, owner and general manager Jerry Jones said on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, "I'm satisfied that, in Michael, we've got a player who knows how we do it here with the Cowboys," regarding the anthem. Coach Jason Garrett said, "We're excited to have him here as a player, and we anticipate him doing what all of our players do."

Robert Quinn, in his first season with the Cowboys, has not raised a fist during the anthem, which he had done while he was with the Miami Dolphins.

With the Patriots, Bennett remained in the locker room for the anthem before going to the sideline. He had the same approach with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2018. He has made exceptions in the past, standing on the sideline during Veterans Day weekend and the NFL's Salute to Service in 2017 while he was with the Seattle Seahawks because his protest against racial inequality and injustice was not related to any disrespect to the military.