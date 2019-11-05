        <
        >

          Michael Bennett stands on sideline for national anthem in Cowboys debut

          8:21 PM ET
          • Todd ArcherESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Covered NFL since 1997, Cowboys since 2003
            • Previously covered Bengals and Dolphins
            • Lives in Dallas area with his wife and two children
            Follow on Twitter

          EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- In his first game with the Dallas Cowboys, Michael Bennett stood on the sideline during the playing of the national anthem for the first time this season.

          The Cowboys acquired Bennett in a trade from the New England Patriots during the bye week and the national anthem was among the discussions as the deal was being consummated. The Cowboys also reworked Bennett's contract, deleting the final year of his contract and lowering his base salary, while creating up to $750,000 in incentives he can earn.

          Bennett has yet to speak with the media since the trade.

          Bennett stood between teammates DeMarcus Lawrence and Maliek Collins during the anthem with a towel draped over the back of his jersey.

          Last week, owner and general manager Jerry Jones said on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, "I'm satisfied that, in Michael, we've got a player who knows how we do it here with the Cowboys," regarding the anthem. Coach Jason Garrett said, "We're excited to have him here as a player, and we anticipate him doing what all of our players do."

          Robert Quinn, in his first season with the Cowboys, has not raised a fist during the anthem, which he had done while he was with the Miami Dolphins.

          With the Patriots, Bennett remained in the locker room for the anthem before going to the sideline. He had the same approach with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2018. He has made exceptions in the past, standing on the sideline during Veterans Day weekend and the NFL's Salute to Service in 2017 while he was with the Seattle Seahawks because his protest against racial inequality and injustice was not related to any disrespect to the military.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices