          Cowboys outscore Giants by 25 points after black cat delays game

          Black cat interrupts Monday Night Football (0:31)

          A black cat inserts itself into the Cowboys-Giants game, shows off its speed and its ability to cross the plane for a touchdown. (0:31)

          9:52 PM ET
          Todd Archer
          EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- As superstitious as Jerry Jones is, the Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager was fearful the black cat that wandered on to the field in the second quarter of Monday's game against the New York Giants was a bad omen with his team trailing 9-3.

          "I haven't seen one glare at me that far away before," Jones said. "I know he was looking at me the whole time he was out there. But things did kind of change when that black cat came out."

          The Cowboys outscored the Giants 34-9 after the cat's appearance to beat their NFC East rivals 37-18 and improve to 5-3 to maintain their division lead over the Philadelphia Eagles.

          The cat was on the far side of the field, away from the action for one play, causing a two-minute delay after it was recognized by the teams and officials. Security and police watched as the cat meandered near the south end zone. They made their way toward the feline before it eventually ran off the field and into the tunnel.

          The crowd cheered and guffawed as the cat captured the attention of the entire stadium, as well as some current and former players on social media.

          "I was just wondering who was going to catch the thing," Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott said. "I'm not superstitious but I wasn't getting near it. Thankfully we got that thing out of the stadium and was able to get back to the game."

          Ezekiel Elliott wasn't going near the cat, either.

          "I'm allergic to cats," said the Cowboys running back, who finished with 139 yards rushing.

          MetLife Stadium said on Twitter after the game the cat evaded officials and was lost for now.

          The Giants had the ball when the cat appeared.

          "I didn't know exactly what was going on at first," Giants quarterback Daniel Jones said. "But, yeah, you don't see that every week."

          The black cat is only part of the strange or memorable things that have gone on between the Cowboys and Giants at MetLife.

          1:17

          Cowboys thankful black cat didn't give them bad luck

          Ezekiel Elliott, Jerry Jones among other Cowboys' stars react to the black cat interrupting their win against the Giants on Monday Night Football.

          In Jason Garrett's first game as Cowboys interim coach in 2010, the lights went out when a transformer blew in the third quarter, causing a seven-minute delay. In 2014, Odell Beckham Jr. made the ridiculous, one-handed catch for a 43-yard touchdown while falling backward.

          Others reacted on Twitter.

          Black cats also aren't completely unfamiliar to New York teams. A black cat stared down the Chicago Cubs at Shea Stadium on Sept. 9, 1969. The Mets would eventually overtake the first-place Cubs and win the World Series to cap a miracle season, and the cat was credited with putting a hex on the visiting team.

          The New York team wasn't as fortunate this time.

          "Things weren't going good up to that point, so it could only get better from there," Prescott said. "I thought about that. I guess we'll start rolling now that the black cat's bad for the Giants. Who knows? Fun. First time I guess I've seen an animal run on the field."

          Information from ESPN's Jordan Raanan was used in this report.

