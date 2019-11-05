Jack Del Rio is not surprised to see the Jaguars start Nick Foles after Gardner Minshew led the team to a 26-3 loss vs. the Texans. (1:47)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are Nick Foles' team again.

Coach Doug Marrone announced Tuesday that Foles would regain his starting job from rookie Gardner Minshew beginning with the Nov. 17 game at Indianapolis. Minshew has started the past eight games while Foles was recovering from a broken collarbone sustained in the season opener.

"For me, it was looking back at all the work we put in [designing the offense with Foles in mind]," Marrone said. "I just go back to the experience and what he's going to be able to do. I think that's going to give us the ability [and] a better chance of winning right now."

The Jaguars signed Foles to a four-year, $88 million contract with a franchise-record $50.125 million guaranteed in March, but he didn't even make it to halftime of the season opener before being injured. He broke his collarbone on the Jaguars' 11th snap when Kansas City defensive lineman Chris Jones landed on him after Foles let the ball go on what would be a 35-yard touchdown pass to DJ Chark.

Minshew, the team's sixth-round draft pick out of Washington State, stepped in for Foles and had an impressive debut: 22 of 25 for 275 yards and two TDs with one interception. Minshew started the next eight games and led the Jaguars to a 4-4 record.

His attitude, attire (jorts, headband, aviators) and mustache -- coupled with his freewheeling style of play -- led to Minshew Mania erupting. That came to a crashing halt last Sunday against Houston, however, when Minshew turned the ball over four times (two interceptions, two fumbles) and led the Jaguars to just one field goal in a 26-3 loss at Wembley Stadium in London.

Best Win Pct. in November or Later, Past 4 Seasons* This is Nick Foles' time of year. Over the past four seasons, he is 10-2 as a starter in November or later (including playoffs). That's the best winning percentage by a starting quarterback in that time. QB Win Pct. W-L Nick Foles .833 10-2 Tom Brady .794 27-7 Andrew Luck .765 13-4 *Min. 10 starts (includes playoffs)

-- ESPN Stats & Information

Marrone said he did not give that game any more weight than the other seven. Minshew did end up with some solid stats: 2,285 yards, 13 TD passes, four interceptions, and a 92.8 rating. He also leads the NFL in fumbles (11) and is second with seven lost fumbles.

"I tried to take [the Houston game] out and put it as a body of work, and that's what I did," Marrone said. "I think that's important. I think emotions can run sometimes differently, so I looked at the body of work.

"... He has done a great job. I feel a whole lot different about him now than I did prior to him playing, in a very positive way."

The Jaguars (4-5) are still alive in the AFC South and have the easiest remaining schedule among division teams, with opponents having a combined .431 winning percentage. They are off this week and begin the second part of their season with back-to-back division games: at Indianapolis and at Tennessee.

Foles has a history of coming off the bench in the second half of the season and having success. He relieved an injured Carson Wentz in 2017 and led Philadelphia to a Super Bowl LII championship (he was the game's MVP) and replaced Wentz last season and led the Eagles to the playoffs.