ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- The Buffalo Bills signed former Oakland Raiders defensive tackle Corey Liuget to a one-year contract Tuesday, the latest of three roster moves on the defensive line over the past week.

Buffalo released defensive tackle Kyle Peko on Saturday before calling up Vincent Taylor from the practice squad. The Bills also replaced rookie first-round pick Ed Oliver with Jordan Phillips in their starting lineup. They then brought Liuget in for a workout Monday, a league source confirmed, ultimately signing him Tuesday.

In a corresponding move, the team placed linebacker Maurice Alexander (knee, calf) on injured reserve.

Originally drafted by the then-San Diego Chargers in the first round in 2011, Liuget's strength was primarily in the Chargers' pass rush as a 3-4 defensive end. After collecting 24 sacks in seven seasons, he signed with the Raiders this past offseason to play defensive tackle in the team's 4-3, one-gap penetration scheme -- similar to what the Bills run under Sean McDermott and defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier.

The Bills could use the help on their interior defensive line; they've allowed a league-high 422 rushing yards over the past three weeks on inside zone runs. While their pass defense keeps them third in the NFL in total yards allowed per game, the Bills allow 111.6 rushing yards per game, which ranks 19th.

Liuget was released by the Raiders on Oct. 30, having played only three games and 46 combined snaps this season.