NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Tennessee Titans placed cornerback Malcolm Butler on injured reserve Tuesday.

The team re-signed cornerback Tye Smith to take Butler's spot on the 53-man roster.

Butler broke his wrist while trying to break up a pass in the Titans' Week 9 loss to the Carolina Panthers. The sixth-year pro was having a solid second season in Tennessee, having recorded two interceptions and nine pass breakups.

LeShaun Sims will start at right cornerback in place of Butler.

Butler, a two-time Super Bowl champion, signed a five-year, $61 million contract with the Titans in March 2018.

Butler is best known for his interception in the end zone that sealed the New England Patriots' win over the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX. He was named to the Pro Bowl after the 2015 season.