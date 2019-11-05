The Philadelphia Eagles have placed veteran receiver DeSean Jackson on injured reserve, meaning he will not be eligible to return until the wild-card round of the playoffs.

Jackson suffered a torn abdominal muscle during Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears and will have surgery, his representative told ESPN on Monday.

Tests revealed he has a full tear. The recovery time is expected to be at least six weeks.

He originally declined surgery after suffering a Grade 2 abdominal strain in Week 2 against the Atlanta Falcons. He missed six games before returning Sunday against the Bears.

The Eagles also released veteran safety Andrew Sendejo on Tuesday, opening up a second spot on the roster.

A wide receiver is expected to be added. One option could be Jordan Matthews, who worked out for the Eagles on Tuesday, a source confirmed.

Matthews, a former second-round pick of the Eagles, has had two separate stints in Philadelphia, including one in 2018. He most recently played for the 49ers, appearing in one game before being released in late October. He has a strong relationship with quarterback Carson Wentz and a deep knowledge of coach Doug Pederson's system, which would make for an easy acclimation process as the Eagles look to bolster a receiving corps that has struggled to produce in Jackson's absence.

Jackson, a two-time Pro Bowl selection, was reacquired by the Eagles in an offseason trade with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He has been limited to three games this season, catching nine passes for 159 yards and two touchdowns.

