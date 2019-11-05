New York Jets cornerback Trumaine Johnson, hampered by two sprained ankles, was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, likely ending his disappointing tenure with the team after only two seasons.

Johnson, who was demoted in Weeks 2 and 3, regained his starting job but didn't play in Sunday's loss to the Miami Dolphins because of the ankle injuries.

In all likelihood, the Jets will release Johnson before the third day of the league year in March, when his $11 million salary for 2020 would become fully guaranteed.

The Jets signed him to a five-year contract in 2018, which included a $34 million guarantee, thinking he'd be a lockdown corner. He played in only 17 games over the two seasons, recording five interceptions, one touchdown, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. Because of injuries and ineffectiveness, the Jets are prepared to move on even though they would take a $12 million cap hit in 2020.

In other injury news, running back Le'Veon Bell (knee) is not expected to practice Wednesday after having an MRI on Monday. The injury is not believed to be serious and the team is hopeful that he will be able to play Sunday against the New York Giants.

The Jets added running back Josh Adams to the 53-man roster, signing him from the practice squad, but it had nothing to do with Bell's situation. They did it because another team was prepared to poach him from their practice squad.

The Jets also placed wide receiver Josh Bellamy (foot/shoulder) on IR. They signed linebacker Paul Worrilow, a well-traveled player who came out of retirement. He had announced his retirement Aug. 24 while playing for the Baltimore Ravens.

Without Johnson, the Jets are left with Darryl Roberts and Nate Hairston as their starting corners. The team had hoped Johnson could revive his career under defensive coordinator Gregg Williams, who was with the Los Angeles Rams when Johnson enjoyed his best seasons. But that didn't happen.

After a poor performance in the opener, Johnson was benched in favor of Hairston. He also was a healthy scratch in the final game of the 2018 season; previous coach Todd Bowles made him inactive because of repeated violations of team rules.