DAVIE, Fla. -- The Miami Dolphins have waived defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche after he played just two games with the team.

Nkemdiche played just three defensive snaps in the Dolphins' 26-18 win over the New York Jets, and 18 defensive snaps with the Dolphins overall. He didn't perform well in games or in practices. Dolphins defensive coordinator Patrick Graham described Nkemdiche as "rusty."

The Dolphins took a flier on Nkemdiche, signing the 2016 Arizona Cardinals first-round pick to a one-year deal worth up to $1.1 million in August. He was placed on the physically unable to perform list as he continued to recover from a torn ACL suffered in December 2018 and get into better playing shape.

Nkemdiche, 25, was activated in October but he didn't take full advantage of his second-chance opportunity with the Dolphins. Now he's back on the market searching for a third-chance opportunity.

Nkemdiche, whose career has been riddled with injuries, has 44 career tackles and 4.5 sacks, the latter all coming in 2018. He didn't register any stats in Miami.

The Dolphins also signed veteran cornerback Marcus Sherels and running back De'Lance Turner off of the Baltimore Ravens practice squad.

Sherels, a longtime Minnesota Vikings successful punt and kick returner, could get a look at filling that role for Miami. Top receiver Preston Williams, who was officially placed on injured reserve Tuesday after tearing his ACL, was the team's punt returner over the past four weeks.

Turner provides running back depth alongside Kalen Ballage, Patrick Laird and Myles Gaskin as the Dolphins aim to replace Mark Walton while he serves a four-game suspension for violating the NFL's conduct and substance abuse policy.