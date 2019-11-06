Longtime ESPN announcer Steve Levy and former Alabama and New York Jets quarterback Greg McElroy will serve as the lead broadcast team for XFL games on ESPN in the league's return season, the network announced Wednesday.

Levy and McElroy will call the league's first game -- the Seattle Dragons against the DC Defenders -- on Feb. 8. They'll also handle Saturday games on ABC, the West final and the XFL championship game on April 26.

Tom Luginbill will serve as a field analyst for the Saturday games, and Dianna Russini will also work as a reporter.

Luginbill worked for the XFL during its first incarnation in 2001, winning a title with the Los Angeles Xtreme before the league shut down.

For Sunday games, Tom Hart will be on the play-by-play, with former NFL wide receiver Joey Galloway and former NFL punter Pat McAfee serving as analysts.