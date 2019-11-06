Marcus Spears praises Andy Reid for preparing his team well while Patrick Mahomes sits out with an injury. (0:59)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Coach Andy Reid said the Kansas City Chiefs were increasing Patrick Mahomes' workload in practice this week before making a decision on the quarterback's availability for Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans.

"We're not going to put him out there unless he's safe to do it," Reid said before Mahomes was listed as a full participant in Wednesday's practice. "But he's got to go through this work level and keep increasing it and see how he does.

"We're going to see how he does. I think it's going to be day-to-day and see how he handles it. He didn't take a ton of reps last week, so we'll try to increase them here a little bit and see how it works out."

Matt Moore replaced Mahomes during a Week 7 win over the Denver Broncos after Mahomes dislocated his right kneecap. Moore has taken the majority of the starter's snaps in practice in each of the past two weeks while Mahomes practiced on a limited basis.

Tennessee is expecting Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes to play on Sunday. Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images

Mahomes was second in the quarterback line behind Moore during individual drills in Wednesday's practice.

A source told ESPN's Ed Werder that the three-week mark is important for Mahomes' recovery, because the chance he can reinjure himself is reduced to between 10 and 20 percent. Mahomes' function should improve daily, decreasing the risk he will reinjure his knee.

Titans coach Mike Vrabel said he was expecting Mahomes to play on Sunday.

"That was a pretty good jump there at the end of the game," Vrabel said of Mahomes' celebration following the Chiefs' winning field goal last week against the Vikings. "He got pretty good air."