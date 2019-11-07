Chargers DB James eyes return after bye week

Los Angeles Chargers standout safety Derwin James, who had a screw inserted in his foot during surgery this summer, has been running pain-free and is poised to return to action after the bye week against the Broncos, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

James suffered a Jones stress fracture of the fifth metatarsal of his right foot during a joint practice with the New Orleans Saints on Aug. 15.

The injury was a refracture of an initial stress fracture he had suffered heading into his sophomore season at Florida State.

Foot specialist Dr. Robert Anderson performed the surgery on Aug. 22 in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and the Chargers placed James on injured reserve to start the season.

James was selected No. 17 overall in the 2018 draft. The Florida State product played in all 16 games last season.

James led the Chargers in tackles (105) in 2018, also posting 3.5 sacks, three interceptions and 15 pass breakups, earning All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors as a rookie.

Information from ESPN's Eric Williams was used in this report.