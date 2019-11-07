SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- As they head toward an NFC West showdown with the Seattle Seahawks on Monday night, the San Francisco 49ers could be without kicker Robbie Gould.

Gould suffered a quadriceps injury this week, a league source told ESPN, leaving his chances for playing on Monday up in the air. In response to the injury, the Niners are signing free-agent kicker Chase McLaughlin, the source said Thursday morning.

Coming off a Thursday night game last week, the Niners held a "bonus" practice Tuesday. Gould was at that practice and participating, which means he likely suffered the injury then.

The 49ers (8-0) are set to practice again Thursday as they prepare for the Seahawks (7-2).

McLaughlin, a rookie from Illinois, comes to the 49ers from the Los Angeles Chargers, where he handled kicking duties for four games before his release. McLaughlin was 6-of-9 on field goal attempts in that time and made all seven extra points.

While Gould's injury isn't considered long term, it is the latest in a line of special-teams changes for the 49ers. Before Kyle Nelson's return from suspension two weeks ago, San Francisco went through three long-snappers and are using rookie punter Mitch Wishnowsky as the holder, all of which has made for a lack of consistency in the kicking game over the first eight weeks.

This season, Gould is 13-of-20 on field goal attempts; the seven misses are the most of his 15-year career. He has made all 26 of his PATs.

NFL Network first reported Gould's injury and McLaughlin's signing.