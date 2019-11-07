FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper anticipates practicing on Friday and playing Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings, despite a knee injury that kept him out of practice on Thursday.

Cooper underwent an MRI on Wednesday and was examined by the team doctors on Thursday after being diagnosed with a bruise, according to a source.

Cooper, who was listed as a limited participant on Wednesday, wasn't sure of the diagnosis, but said, "I just know it's manageable."

Cooper said he came down on his knee the wrong way during Monday's win against the New York Giants in which he caught four passes for 80 yards, including a 45-yard touchdown. He said he was not sure if he would wear a protective sleeve on his knee Sunday or not.

Cooper leads the Cowboys with 42 catches for 701 yards and six touchdowns, but he has played through heel, ankle and quadriceps injuries the entire season and now has a knee injury.

"I mean, I want to play, to be able to put up numbers to help my team win," Cooper said. "Whatever I've got to do to do that, I'm cool with it."

Leading into the Oct. 13 game against the New York Jets, Cooper was limited in practice during the week because of the quadriceps bruise and lasted just three plays, catching one pass before being able to continue.

If Cooper suffers a setback before or during the game, Michael Gallup would move into the lead receiver role with Randall Cobb, who did not play in the Jets' game because of a back injury, as the No. 2 receiver with Tavon Austin, Ventell Bryant and potentially Cedrick Wilson or Devin Smith.

"He seems good and I'm sure he's following all of his steps to be ready to go," Dak Prescott said of Cooper. "I'm confident in him."