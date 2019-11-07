The Washington Redskins have placed Trent Williams on the reserve/non-football injury list, ending his season.

The team announced the move Thursday, ending a monthslong saga between the star offensive tackle and the team.

Williams last week revealed a cancer diagnosis that played a part in his lengthy holdout and distrust of the team's medical staff and organization.

He said he told the team of the medical issue six years ago and that a growth on his head grew substantially over time. The 31-year-old said he had a tumor removed from his skull and needs to get checked out every six months to make sure he's OK.

The seven-time Pro Bowl selection had three surgeries during the offseason to remove the tumor and remained away from the team during that time. Williams said it got pretty serious, and he was "told some scary things'' by doctors that changed his outlook on life.

The Redskins later released a statement saying they requested that the NFL's Management Council convene a joint committee with the NFL Players Association to review the medical records and care given to Williams.

After reporting to the Redskins on Oct. 29, Williams told the team that he felt discomfort on his scalp after putting on a helmet during his physical. It was enough for the Redskins to fail his physical. The team had been trying to find a customized helmet for Williams.

Williams also expressed dissatisfaction with his contract, which runs through 2020 without guaranteed dollars. Despite returning, he would not commit to playing again for the organization that drafted him fourth overall in 2010.

The holdout was an expensive one for Williams. He was fined at least $1.2 million this summer while also losing 25% of his signing bonus proration for missing training camp and another 25% for missing the first game. He missed eight game checks at $638,000 per week as well. All totaled, the holdout cost him approximately $7 million.

The NFLPA also came to Williams' defense Sunday, tweeting a statement that accused NFL Network and former Redskins general manager and current network analyst Charley Casserly of using misinformation in an attempt to tarnish the offensive tackle's reputation.

ESPN's John Keim and The Associated Press contributed to this report.