Rob Ninkovich says he would have waited until Sunday to announce Patrick Mahomes' return. (0:39)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will start Sunday against the Tennessee Titans, coach Andy Reid said Friday.

Reid said Mahomes would play "unless something happens" before Sunday's game.

It will be the first game for the 2018 NFL MVP since he dislocated his right kneecap on Oct.17 against Denver Broncos.

Matt Moore replaced Mahomes in that game and started against the Green Bay Packers and the Minnesota Vikings the next two weeks, going 1-1.

Moore took the majority of the starter's snaps in practice in each of the past two weeks while Mahomes practiced on a limited basis, but the Chiefs increased his workload this week.

Titans coach Mike Vrabel said he was expecting Mahomes to play on Sunday.