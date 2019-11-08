        <
        >

          Sources: Redskins choose not to pay Trent Williams' $5.1M salary

          play
          Yates: Williams missing out on nearly $10 million (1:55)

          Field Yates reports that Washington is placing Trent Williams on the non-football injury list and have chosen not to pay him the rest of his salary. (1:55)

          2:25 PM ET
          • Adam Schefter
            Close

            Adam Schefter

            ESPN Senior Writer
            • ESPN NFL Insider
            • Joined ESPN in 2009
            • Former president of the Pro Football Writers of America and the author of four books
            Follow on Twitter
          • Field Yates
            Close

            Field Yates

            ESPN Insider
              Field Yates has previous experience interning with the New England Patriots on both their coaching and scouting staffs. A graduate of Wesleyan University (CT), he is a regular contributor to ESPN Boston's Patriots coverage and ESPN Insider.
            Follow on Twitter

          After placing offensive tackle Trent Williams on the non-football injury list, the Washington Redskins have elected not to pay his remaining $5.1 million base salary for the 2019 season, league sources tell ESPN.

          This is a voluntary decision, within Washington's rights, but is not consistent with how other teams have operated. Other notable players on the NFI list this season have included Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul and Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Russell Okung, but each were paid roughly 35-40% of their salaries while unable to be on the field.

          The Redskins opted for a different approach, choosing not to pay Williams for the remainder of this season after paying him last week when he returned to the team. Williams last week revealed a cancer diagnosis that played a part in his lengthy holdout and distrust of the Washington medical staff and organization.

          The decision not to pay Williams is the latest chapter in a messy situation between the player and the team that will continue to play out this offseason. Williams, 31, has one year remaining on his contract after this season and was the object of teams' attention prior to the trade deadline.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices