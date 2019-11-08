Field Yates reports that Washington is placing Trent Williams on the non-football injury list and have chosen not to pay him the rest of his salary. (1:55)

After placing offensive tackle Trent Williams on the non-football injury list, the Washington Redskins have elected not to pay his remaining $5.1 million base salary for the 2019 season, league sources tell ESPN.

This is a voluntary decision, within Washington's rights, but is not consistent with how other teams have operated. Other notable players on the NFI list this season have included Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul and Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Russell Okung, but each were paid roughly 35-40% of their salaries while unable to be on the field.

The Redskins opted for a different approach, choosing not to pay Williams for the remainder of this season after paying him last week when he returned to the team. Williams last week revealed a cancer diagnosis that played a part in his lengthy holdout and distrust of the Washington medical staff and organization.

The decision not to pay Williams is the latest chapter in a messy situation between the player and the team that will continue to play out this offseason. Williams, 31, has one year remaining on his contract after this season and was the object of teams' attention prior to the trade deadline.