The Indianapolis Colts have ruled quarterback Jacoby Brissett out for Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins.

Brissett suffered a sprained MCL during last Sunday's 26-24 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, and he had been a limited participant in practice all week.

Brian Hoyer will make his first start since the 2017 season with the San Francisco 49ers, and the Colts called up Chad Kelly from the practice squad to serve as the backup.

The Colts also will be without wide receiver T.Y. Hilton, who suffered a calf injury in practice on Oct. 30.