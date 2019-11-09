Despite the public unrest amongst some New York Jets fans and the repeated calls for coach Adam Gase's job, team owner Christopher Johnson is expected to remain patient, per sources familiar with his thinking. Circumstances always could change, but ownership is not inclined to make any head-coaching moves.

The Jets are eight games in, with eight games left, and the team will not rush to any decisions, even if their fans seem to have made one on Gase. Furthermore, Gase and GM Joe Douglas -- who was brought in to upgrade the roster and provide stability -- have had only five months together without a full offseason. The Jets believe the situation will sort itself out.

A segment of the Jets' fan base on social media wants Gase fired, the sooner the better, but the team is not inclined to acquiesce to those wishes at this time, as the New York Daily News also reported. It still wants to judge Gase over a larger body of work than half the season, one that has been plagued with injuries.

The Jets signed running back Le'Veon Bell in the offseason to pair with quarterback Sam Darnold, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2018 draft. But after a one-point loss to the Bills in Week 1, Darnold missed the next three games, all losses, with mononucleosis. The Jets (1-7) defeated Dallas in his return on Oct. 13, but are currently in the midst of a three-game losing streak.

The chatter surrounding Gase is reminiscent of the situation with the Cowboys earlier this season, when fans were calling for coach Jason Garrett's job before the team won two games in a row and quieted some of that talk. The Jets are hoping to do the same.