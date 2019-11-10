NFL Week 10 live game updates: Highlights, injuries, analysis

Adam Schefter reports on Matthew Stafford's injury that will keep him out of the Lions' matchup with the Bears. (1:05)

Week 10 of the 2019 NFL season features a number of great matchups, including the Bears squaring off with a Matthew Stafford-less Lions team in the early slate, as well as a critical showdown between the Panthers and Packers among the late games.

1 p.m. ET | CBS | Spread: KC -6 (49.5)

Chiefs inactives: OL Eric Fisher, OL Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, DE Alex Okafor, RB LeSean McCoy, DL Mike Pennel, CB Kendall Fuller, QB Chad Henne

Titans inactives: G/T Kevin Pamphile, CB Tye Smith, TE Delanie Walker, DT Jurrell Casey, WR Corey Davis, LB Jayon Brown, C Hroniss Grasu

Pregame:

ESPN Patrick Mahomes getting ready for his return today vs. the Titans.

ESPN Staff Writer Sportsbooks around the nation were on the hunt Sunday morning, searching for anyone willing to bet on the Titans. The Titans are consensus 6.5-point underdogs to the Chiefs and returning QB Patrick Mahomes. At Caesars Sportsbook in Nevada, 97.1% of the money wagered on the game was on Kansas City. At FanDuel's sportsbook, which operates on the East Coast and Indiana, 95% of the money was on the Chiefs.

1 p.m. ET | Fox | Spread: NO -14 (51.5)

Falcons inactives: CB Desmond Trufant, S Jamal Carter, DL John Cominsky, OL Matt Gono, WR Brandon Powell, OL Wes Schweitzer, DL Deadrin Senat

Saints inactives: TE Dan Arnold, WR Austin Carr, C Nick Easton, DE Carl Granderson, OT Ethan Greenidge, DB Saquan Hampton, DB Patrick Robinson

1 p.m. ET | CBS | Spread: CHI -6.5 (39)

Lions inactives: QB Matthew Stafford, S Tracy Walker, LB/S Miles Killebrew, DL Da'Shawn Hand, DL Romeo Okwara, CB Mike Jackson, OL Beau Benzschawel

Bears inactives: DB Duke Shelley, OL Alex Bars, LB Isaiah Irving, DL Abdullah Anderson, LB Josh Woods, TE Adam Shaheen, WR Riley Ridley

Pregame:

ESPN Staff Writer Here's what to know about Jeff Driskel, Detroit's starting QB today. He was a 6th round pick of San Francisco in 2016. Played college football at Florida and Louisiana Tech. Made his only regular season appearances last year for Cincinnati, when he went 1-4 as a starter. His only win as a starter came last year against Oakland. In his career, he's thrown for more than 200 yards just once -- 236 against Denver on Dec. 2 last year. He was sacked 16 times in 6 games last year.

ESPN Staff Writer With Detroit quarterback Matthew Stafford ruled out, Chicago has gone from a 2.5-point favorite to a 6.5-point favorite over the Lions at Caesars Sportsbook.

1 p.m. ET | Fox | Spread: TB -5 (52)

Cardinals inactives: WR Damiere Byrd, CB Tramaine Brock, RB Chase Edmonds, S Deionte Thompson, OL Lamont Gaillard, OL Justin Murray, DL Zach Allen

Buccaneers inactives: OLB Carl Nassib, CB Carlton Davis, OLB Anthony Nelson, S Darian Stewart, C Nate Trewyn, OT Jerald Hawkins, TE Jordan Leggett

1 p.m. ET | CBS | Spread: BAL -10.5 (44)

Ravens inactives: QB Trace McSorley, WR Chris Moore, WR Jaleel Scott, CB Cyrus Jones, OG Ben Powers, DT Daylon Mack, DE Ufomba Kamalu

Bengals inactives: CB Dre Kirkpatrick, CB Torry McTyer, OG Alex Redmond, OL Fred Johnson, OT Cordy Glenn, WR A.J. Green, QB Jake Dolegala

Highlights:

Lamar Jackson gets it to Mark Andrews, who powers his way in to the give the Ravens an early lead:

The Ravens start the game off explosively, with Lamar Jackson launching it deep for Marquise Brown:

1 p.m. ET | CBS | Spread: CLE -2.5 (41.5)

Bills inactives: RB T.J. Yeldon, OL Ryan Bates, TE Tommy Sweeney, S Dean Marlowe, WR Duke Williams, DT Vincent Taylor, OG Ike Boettger

Browns inactives: WR Taywan Taylor, WR Antonio Callaway, S Eric Murray, CB Robert Jackson, DE Olivier Vernon, OT Kendall Lamm, TE Ricky Seals-Jones

Highlights:

Jarvis Landry with intense concentration on this 17-yard touchdown catch:

1 p.m. ET | Fox | Spread: NYG -3 (44.5)

Giants inactives: WR Sterling Shepard, TE Evan Engram, C Jon Halapio, RT Mike Remmers, OL Chad Slade, OLB Chris Peace, QB Alex Tanney

Jets inactives: DL Jordan Willis, LB C.J. Mosley, LB Neville Hewitt, CB Darryl Roberts, C Ryan Kalil, S Blake Countess, OL Conor McDermott

Pregame:

ESPN Analytics With a loss today, the Jets would have a 16% shot at the No. 1 overall pick, per FPI. The Giants would have an 8% chance at the top pick if they lost.

4:05 p.m. ET | CBS | Spread: IND -11 (44)

4:25 p.m. ET | Fox | Spread: LAR -4 (43.5)

4:25 p.m. ET | Fox | Spread: GB -4.5 (48)