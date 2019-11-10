Field Yates and Matthew Berry break down LeSean McCoy and Damien Williams' fantasy performance in Week 9. (1:29)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- LeSean McCoy, the leading rusher for the Kansas City Chiefs, is inactive for Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans.

The Chiefs had not listed McCoy on this week's injury report.

McCoy has fallen out of favor with the Chiefs for a variety of reasons. They were concerned early in the season about McCoy understanding his assignments in pass protection. His style of loosely carrying the ball has led to crucial fumbles.

The team's starting running back to begin the season, Damien Williams, is finally healthy and playing well. He rushed for 125 yards last week against the Minnesota Vikings.

The Chiefs also have a rookie running back, Darwin Thompson, they want to get into the playing rotation. Thompson has played little this season.

McCoy played just six snaps in last week's game.