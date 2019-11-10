TAMPA, Fla. -- There's being safe with the football, and then there's Arizona Cardinals rookie quarterback Kyler Murray.

Murray set an NFL record for most consecutive pass attempts by a rookie without an interception with his 177th throw in the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The previous record of 176 was held by Oakland's Derek Carr in 2014 and Dallas' Dak Prescott in 2016.

Murray set the record on an 11-yard pass to Larry Fitzgerald on the first play of the Cardinals' second possession Sunday. Murray finished the first quarter with 182 consecutive attempts without an interception.

Murray, who has thrown just four interceptions this season, hasn't thrown a pick since Sept. 29 against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 4. Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew had owned the longest streak for this season with 163 consecutive attempts, before Murray surpassed him last week in Arizona's 28-25 loss to the San Francisco 49ers