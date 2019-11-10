        <
          Ravens' Marcus Peters goes 89 yards for third pick-six of season

          2:19 PM ET
          Jamison Hensley
          CINCINNATI - Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters' playmaking ability is nearing record proportions.

          On Sunday, Peters picked off Cincinnati Bengals rookie quarterback Ryan Finley and returned the interception 89 yards for a touchdown. Peters' seventh defensive touchdown since entering the NFL in 2015 - the most in the league over that span - put Baltimore ahead 28-3 in the second quarter.

          Peters is the first player since William Gay in 2014 with three interception returns for touchdowns in a single season, according to ESPN Stats & Information. The single-season record is four, which is held by Eric Allen, Ken Houston and Jim Kearney.

          This marked Peters' second pick-six in his third game with Baltimore. He's the fifth player in Ravens history with multiple interception returns for touchdowns, and the first since Ed Reed in 2008.

