Derrick Henry's 68-yard jaunt follows Rashaan Evans' 53-yard TD return

The Tennessee Titans got some help from their defense against the Kansas City Chiefs when linebacker Rashaan Evans returned a fumble 53 yards for the scoop-and-score.

Chiefs running back Damien Williams was trying to get extra yards and had the ball punched out by rookie Titans linebacker David Long. Evans picked up the ball and outran the Chiefs to give the Titans a 13-10 lead.

Give us that Razor Blade scoop + score 🔪 #KCvsTEN pic.twitter.com/77dWBk9eSE — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) November 10, 2019

According to ESPN Stats & Info, Evans' score was the Titans' first fumble recovery TD since Week 16 against the Rams in 2017.

In the third quarter, Derrick Henry exploded for a 68-yard touchdown run to give the Titans a 20-19 lead.

Henry cut the run back once he got to the line of scrimmage and outraced the Chiefs defense to the end zone. The touchdown run was Henry's longest run this season and his first run over 40 yards after nine games.