        <
        >

          Derrick Henry's 68-yard jaunt follows Rashaan Evans' 53-yard TD return

          2:18 PM ET
          • Turron DavenportESPN
            Close
            • Covered Eagles for USA Today
            • Covered the Ravens for Baltimore Times
            • Played college football at Cheyney University

          The Tennessee Titans got some help from their defense against the Kansas City Chiefs when linebacker Rashaan Evans returned a fumble 53 yards for the scoop-and-score.

          Chiefs running back Damien Williams was trying to get extra yards and had the ball punched out by rookie Titans linebacker David Long. Evans picked up the ball and outran the Chiefs to give the Titans a 13-10 lead.

          According to ESPN Stats & Info, Evans' score was the Titans' first fumble recovery TD since Week 16 against the Rams in 2017.

          In the third quarter, Derrick Henry exploded for a 68-yard touchdown run to give the Titans a 20-19 lead.

          Henry cut the run back once he got to the line of scrimmage and outraced the Chiefs defense to the end zone. The touchdown run was Henry's longest run this season and his first run over 40 yards after nine games.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices