Ravens' Lamar Jackson spins his way to 47-yard TD run

CINCINNATI -- In a season of amazing runs, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson delivered perhaps his best one Sunday.

Midway through the third quarter, Jackson scored on a thrilling 47-yard dash that displayed his jaw-dropping speed and athleticism. After getting to the open field, Jackson sidestepped Bengals safety Jessie Bates III and then spun around linebacker Nick Vigil to get to the end zone.

That was the longest run by a quarterback since Cam Newton's 62-yarder on Dec. 10, 2017. It was also the longest touchdown run by any Ravens player since Ray Rice's 51-yarder in 2012.

Jackson reached 18.59 miles per hour on the longest run of his career, according to NextGen Stats. It's the 25th time he's reached at least 18 mph as the ball carrier on a play this season, which is easily the most of any quarterback.