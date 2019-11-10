CHICAGO -- Detroit Lions running back Ty Johnson and right tackle Rick Wagner were both ruled out of the second half of Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears after suffering concussions.

Johnson suffered his in the first quarter and then walked back to the locker room, not to return. Wagner suffered his in the second quarter and needed to be carted off the field -- sitting up -- and he did not return.

Defensive tackle Kevin Strong was also knocked out of the game with a rib injury.

Johnson had five carries for 16 yards and one catch for three yards before he left the game. He became the starter last month after Kerryon Johnson injured his knee against Minnesota on Oct. 20 and was placed on injured reserve.

The injury left the Lions with two healthy running backs, J.D. McKissic and Paul Perkins, along with fullback Nick Bawden. Tyrell Crosby replaced Wagner at right tackle, leaving Detroit with two healthy tackles.

The Lions were already playing without quarterback Matthew Stafford for the first time since the end of the 2010 season.

