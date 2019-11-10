Lamar Jackson throws three touchdown passes and runs in another score as the Ravens take down the Bengals. (1:27)

CINCINNATI -- On the day Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson delivered the longest touchdown run of his career, he joined elite company with his arm as well.

In Sunday's 49-13 rout of the winless Cincinnati Bengals, Jackson became the second player in NFL history to produce a perfect passer rating (158.3) in multiple games in a single season. The only other player to do so was Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who had two in 2007.

Jackson, who began the season with a perfect rating in Miami, became the sixth player in NFL history with perfect passer ratings in multiple career games, reaching that feat in his 16th NFL start. This came during a season that started with Jackson facing questions as to whether he could be an effective NFL passer.

Lamar Jackson on Sunday became the second quarterback to post perfect passer ratings in two games in a single season. AP Photo/Frank Victores

In going against the NFL's worst run defense, Jackson and the Ravens surprisingly attacked the Bengals through the air. Before being pulled after three quarters, Jackson was 15-of-17 passing for 223 yards and three touchdowns. His only incompletions were a spike to stop the clock late in the second quarter and a pass to tight end Mark Andrews in the end zone that was nearly caught.

But Jackson's best highlight came with his feet. Midway through the third quarter, Jackson scored on a thrilling 47-yard dash that displayed his jaw-dropping speed and athleticism. After getting to the open field, Jackson sidestepped Bengals safety Jessie Bates III and then spun around linebacker Nick Vigil to get to the end zone.

It was the longest run by a quarterback since Cam Newton's 62-yarder on Dec. 10, 2017. It was also the longest touchdown run by any Ravens player since Ray Rice's 51-yarder in 2012.