          Rashard Higgins gets game-winning TD after Browns scratch wide receiver Antonio Callaway

          Mayfield throws 2 TD passes as Browns snap 4-game skid (0:48)

          Baker Mayfield throws for 238 yards and two touchdowns in the Browns' 19-16 win over the Bills. (0:48)

          5:55 PM ET
          • Jake TrotterESPN Staff Writer
          CLEVELAND -- Cleveland Browns wide receiver Antonio Callaway was a late healthy scratch Sunday for reasons coach Freddie Kitchens declined to disclose.

          But Callaway's scratch allowed his replacement in the lineup, Rashard Higgins, to come through with the game-winning touchdown grab, which lifted Cleveland to a 19-16 victory over Buffalo on Sunday.

          Callaway, who was suspended the first four games of the season for violating the league's substance-abuse policy, was seen warming up with the other Cleveland receivers pregame. But after he was declared inactive, Callaway changed clothes and was spotted being escorted to watch the game from elsewhere in FirstEnergy Stadium.

          "He was going to be part of the game plan," quarterback Baker Mayfield admitted afterward. "But things happen."

          The Browns activated receiver Damion Ratley instead, and inserted both Higgins and KhaDarel Hodge into the role of No. 3 wide receiver, alongside Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry.

          Mayfield targeted Higgins only once the entire game. That proved to be the touchdown catch with 1:48 remaining.

