Minkah Fitzpatrick's defensive touchdown gives Steelers the lead

PITTSBURGH -- For the second week in a row, Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick made his way to the end zone.

This time, Fitzpatrick made the heads-up play to scoop up a loose ball from Jared Goff as the Los Angeles Rams quarterback was drilled by Javon Hargrave. Hargrave sacked Goff before he threw, forcing a fumble. Fitzpatrick grabbed it on the bounce and ran it into the end zone from 43 yards out.

With the score, Fitzpatrick becomes the first Steeler to have multiple defensive touchdowns in a season since William Gay had three in 2014, per ESPN Stats and Info. He's also the first Steelers player to score defensive touchdowns in consecutive games since Sam Washington did so in 1984. The score gave the Steelers a 14-7 lead late in the second quarter.