NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Taylor Lewan was penalized three times costing the Tennessee Titans to lose 24 yards Sunday. Lewan's rough game was lost in an improbable come-from-behind, 35-32 win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

He was happy about the win. But after the game, the veteran offensive tackle was critical of his performance during a postgame rant in the locker room.

"Before we even start this whole thing, my penalties are (expletive) awful," Lewan said. "I am 100 percent an issue with that. It is not intentional. I do not mean to do it. My intentions are good, I am just trying to finish and it is killing the team. ... I am screwing the team with the amount of penalties I have had, what these last six games.

"It's crazy, it's horrible. I cannot get penalties. I am sorry. There is no need to ask me about it, because I know I am an absolute liability when it comes to penalties," Lewan said.

All three of Lewan's penalties came in the second half. Lewan was flagged for unnecessary roughness and holding on back to back plays. The penalties put the Titans in a third down and 13, eventually leading to a punt.

The Chiefs scored a touchdown on their next drive. Lewan's other penalty came in the fourth quarter with just over three minutes left in the game. The false start turned a third and 5 into third and 10. Ryan Tannehill was sacked on the next play.

Although he's only played in six games, Lewan's team-high nine penalties have resulted in more lost yards (69) than any other player on the Titans.

"I take full responsibility for this. I will work on it. I might even go practice not doing penalties in this bye week," Lewan said. "I will do my absolute best to work on it. I won't even hold my wife's hand this whole entire bye week because I don't want to get called for holding. These damn penalties are absolutely kicking me in the [expletive]."