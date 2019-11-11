Former Michigan State star and Detroit Lions wide receiver Charles Rogers has died at age 38.

Rogers' former high school coaches told mlive.com that Rogers died from liver failure and that he also recently was diagnosed with cancer.

"I called his mom at the hospital over the weekend and got a chance to talk to Charles," Don Durrett, Rogers' former football coach at Saginaw High School, told mlive.com. "He said he was going to the Lord."

Neither Durrett nor Marshall Thomas, the former basketball coach and athletic director at Saginaw High, specified what type of cancer Rogers was diagnosed with.

"He had cancer, whether that was related to his liver I don't know," Thomas told mlive.com. "They had given him 30 days to live if he didn't get a liver transplant."

The Lions said Monday that they "are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Charles Rogers."

"From Saginaw, to East Lansing, to Detroit, Charles' connection to the state of Michigan and its football community was felt by many during the course of his life," the Lions said in a statement. "We extend our heartfelt sympathies and condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time."

Rogers was selected by the Lions with the second overall pick in the 2003 NFL draft after two outstanding seasons at Michigan State.

Rogers' career with the Lions was derailed by season-ending injuries to his clavicle in 2003 and 2004, which limited him to a total of just six games in those seasons. He appeared in nine games for Detroit in 2005, when his season was abbreviated by a four-game drug suspension, before being released by the Lions in Sept. 2006.

A five-star recruit out of Saginaw High, Rogers enjoyed a record-setting two seasons at Michigan State, where he is the school's all-time leader with 27 touchdown catches. He won the Biletnikoff Award, given to the nation's best receiver, in 2002 after hauling in 68 catches for 1,351 yards and 13 TDs.