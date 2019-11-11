Ryan Clark, Chris Mortensen and Tim Hasselbeck react to the Redskins' decision to start Dwayne Haskins at QB for the rest of the season. (1:47)

Rookie Dwayne Haskins will be the Redskins' starting quarterback for the remainder of the season, interim coach Bill Callahan said Monday.

Case Keenum will be Haskins' backup and Colt McCoy will be the No. 3 QB.

Haskins made his first start in Week 9 against the Buffalo Bills, completing 15 of 22 passes for 144 yards in a 24-9 loss, but Callahan declined to commit to him as the starter before Monday.

The Redskins were on a bye in Week 10.

Haskins, who was selected 15th overall in the 2019 draft out of Ohio State, has completed 27 of 44 attempts with zero touchdown passes and four interceptions in three games this season. He has been sacked eight times.