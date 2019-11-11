Cleveland Browns coach Freddie Kitchens said Monday that wide receiver Antonio Callaway's benching was for Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills only.

Rashard Higgins, Callaway's replacement in the lineup, caught the game-winning touchdown pass from Baker Mayfield in Sunday's 19-16 victory. That was the only time that Mayfield targeted Higgins in the game.

Mayfield said after the game that Callaway had been part of the Browns' game plan but noted that "things happen."

Kitchens wouldn't disclose why he chose to discipline Callaway.

"I'm not sure, I don't know if he's gotten the message or not but I'm not wavering," Kitchens told reporters in a conference call Monday. "But what Antonio and I talk about stays between Antonio and I."

Callaway was suspended the first four games of the season for violating the league's substance-abuse policy. Since returning he has been the Browns' No. 3 receiver and has eight receptions for 89 yards and three touchdowns in four games.