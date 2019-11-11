PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Eagles signed standout guard Brandon Brooks to a four-year extension Monday that runs through 2024.

The deal is worth $56.5 million with $30 million guaranteed and makes Brooks the highest-paid guard in the NFL, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Brooks is having what offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland described as "the best season of his life right now" despite the fact that he's coming off an Achilles rupture suffered last January in a playoff loss to the New Orleans Saints.

Pro Football Focus' 93.4 overall grade on the season for Brooks is the highest among any offensive lineman, and puts him on track to be the fourth-highest-graded player among guards since PFF began tracking players.