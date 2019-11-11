FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Cowboys left guard Connor Williams will undergo surgery on his left knee Tuesday, but he is expected to be able to return after a few weeks.

The Cowboys will replace Williams with Xavier Su'a-Filo, who took over for Williams last year when he had surgery on his right knee after eight games. Su'a-Filo started the second half of last season and helped solidify the offensive line at the midway point.

"You're always one play," Su'a-Filo said. "I remember last year I had an opportunity in that Philadelphia game and what was the most important thing for me was that I was prepared for it."

Williams, a second-round pick in 2018, started the first nine games this season and was lauded by the coaches for the strength and weight he added in the offseason, although he has had problems with bigger defensive linemen at times this season.

Williams missed one game last year following the surgery but returned in a backup role before replacing an injured Zack Martin at right guard for two games.